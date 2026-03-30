6 sun-kissed homes in the desert

Palm Springs, Calif.

(Image credit: HAUSPIX.COM by clarkandvalentine)

This landmarked home is one of R. Lee Miller’s four Araby rock houses in the Colorado Desert’s Coachella Valley. The updated 1929 one-bedroom,

which blends into the surrounding stones, includes original carved doors, beams, ironwork, and two fireplaces, plus stone walls, cement floors, and a hidden room behind a bookcase.

(Image credit: HAUSPIX.COM by clarkandvalentine)

The nearly half-acre lot includes professional desert landscaping, paths, and two studio casitas. $1,375,000. Jason Cochran and Craig Chorpenning, Desert Sotheby’s International Realty, (323) 243-6998

Marfa, Texas

(Image credit: James H. Ruiz Photography)

On 10 acres in the Trans-Pecos region of the Chihuahuan Desert, this 2016 modern home is wrapped in clerestory windows, with glass walls overlooking xeriscaping.

Article continues below

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

(Image credit: James H. Ruiz Photography)

The three-bedroom’s heated concrete floors flow through the open plan, which includes a high-end black kitchen, window-topped walls, and dramatic bedroom wallpaper murals. Sliders open to a shipping-container pool and spa, an arbor for alfresco dining, and a firepit. $2,495,000. Jeff Burke, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, (832) 256-7001

Ivins, Utah

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

In Sentierre, a resort community in the Mojave Desert, this 2018 home features views of Padre Canyon red rocks. The desert-modern five-bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows, a kitchen with a waterfall island and Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, and a red rock wall.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are three patios, a pool, desert landscaping, and firepits. Snow Canyon State Park, dining, and shops are less than 10 minutes away. $3,399,000. Andy Levine, Engel & Völkers Park City, (435) 901-8190

Henderson, Nev.

(Image credit: The Canyon at Ascaya)

Part of the gated Ascaya community, this 2025 four-bedroom is in the Mojave Desert about 25 minutes from Las Vegas. Wraparound windows frame canyon views, the living room is anchored by a rock feature wall, and a glass-sided staircase ascends to a second floor.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: The Canyon at Ascaya)

Motorized sliders open to a covered terrace, pool, and two-sided fireplace. Ownership includes access to pools, a gym, and tennis courts. $4,119,000. Taya Welte, Redeavor Sales for Ascaya, (702) 499-4086

Tucson

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This 1963 Sonoran Desert home, designed and built by Lewis Hall, features an adobe exterior and Spanish colonial elements. The four-bedroom includes arched windows, brick walls, exposed beams, wood floors, and a rustic-modern eat-in chef’s kitchen.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Part of the Skyline Country Club and on more than 1 acre, the lot has cacti, a covered alfresco dining area, patios, and a roof deck with Catalina Mountain views. $2,150,000. Lawrence Grabell, Long Realty Company/Luxury Portfolio International, (520) 850-6494

Santa Fe

(Image credit: Media Kingsmen)

On 5-plus acres in the Chihuahuan Desert, this 1980 home was completely renovated in 2023. The two-bedroom has an open plan, expansive desert views, wide-plank flooring, a butcher-block island, and stainless appliances.

(Image credit: Media Kingsmen)

The property has a new deck with glass railings and a hot tub, a patio with a fire-pit, and a history as a vacation rental. Downtown is about a 20-minute drive. $550,000. Julie Tokoroyama, Sotheby’s International Realty—Santa Fe, (505) 469-3893