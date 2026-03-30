6 sun-kissed homes in the desert
Featuring a brand new canyon home near Las Vegas and Santa Fe abode on over five acres
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Palm Springs, Calif.
This landmarked home is one of R. Lee Miller’s four Araby rock houses in the Colorado Desert’s Coachella Valley. The updated 1929 one-bedroom,
which blends into the surrounding stones, includes original carved doors, beams, ironwork, and two fireplaces, plus stone walls, cement floors, and a hidden room behind a bookcase.
The nearly half-acre lot includes professional desert landscaping, paths, and two studio casitas. $1,375,000. Jason Cochran and Craig Chorpenning, Desert Sotheby’s International Realty, (323) 243-6998
Marfa, Texas
On 10 acres in the Trans-Pecos region of the Chihuahuan Desert, this 2016 modern home is wrapped in clerestory windows, with glass walls overlooking xeriscaping.Article continues below
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The three-bedroom’s heated concrete floors flow through the open plan, which includes a high-end black kitchen, window-topped walls, and dramatic bedroom wallpaper murals. Sliders open to a shipping-container pool and spa, an arbor for alfresco dining, and a firepit. $2,495,000. Jeff Burke, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, (832) 256-7001
Ivins, Utah
In Sentierre, a resort community in the Mojave Desert, this 2018 home features views of Padre Canyon red rocks. The desert-modern five-bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows, a kitchen with a waterfall island and Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, and a red rock wall.
Outside are three patios, a pool, desert landscaping, and firepits. Snow Canyon State Park, dining, and shops are less than 10 minutes away. $3,399,000. Andy Levine, Engel & Völkers Park City, (435) 901-8190
Henderson, Nev.
Part of the gated Ascaya community, this 2025 four-bedroom is in the Mojave Desert about 25 minutes from Las Vegas. Wraparound windows frame canyon views, the living room is anchored by a rock feature wall, and a glass-sided staircase ascends to a second floor.
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Motorized sliders open to a covered terrace, pool, and two-sided fireplace. Ownership includes access to pools, a gym, and tennis courts. $4,119,000. Taya Welte, Redeavor Sales for Ascaya, (702) 499-4086
Tucson
This 1963 Sonoran Desert home, designed and built by Lewis Hall, features an adobe exterior and Spanish colonial elements. The four-bedroom includes arched windows, brick walls, exposed beams, wood floors, and a rustic-modern eat-in chef’s kitchen.
Part of the Skyline Country Club and on more than 1 acre, the lot has cacti, a covered alfresco dining area, patios, and a roof deck with Catalina Mountain views. $2,150,000. Lawrence Grabell, Long Realty Company/Luxury Portfolio International, (520) 850-6494
Santa Fe
On 5-plus acres in the Chihuahuan Desert, this 1980 home was completely renovated in 2023. The two-bedroom has an open plan, expansive desert views, wide-plank flooring, a butcher-block island, and stainless appliances.
The property has a new deck with glass railings and a hot tub, a patio with a fire-pit, and a history as a vacation rental. Downtown is about a 20-minute drive. $550,000. Julie Tokoroyama, Sotheby’s International Realty—Santa Fe, (505) 469-3893