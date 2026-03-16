6 sun-drenched homes with an atrium
Featuring a stunning mansion in New York and glass-filled Florida townhouse
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Edmonds, Wash.
Overlooking Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains, this five-bedroom’s atrium has two stories—one an enclosed sitting room with a curved glass ceiling and French doors, the other an open-air deck.
Built in 1982, the refreshed waterfront home has a wall of windows, wood-look floors, and three fireplaces. The nearly 1-acre lot has an oversize waterfront deck and an attached, three-car garage; Seattle is about a 30-minute drive. $3,942,500. Mary Pong, Compass, (425) 829-3417
Santa Monica, Calif.
In Rustic Canyon about 10 minutes from the Santa Monica Pier, this contemporary home has a glass-topped atrium that connects to the living room and opens to a deck.Article continues below
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The updated 1958 five-bedroom has a two-sided fireplace, a primary with glass walls, and a new kitchen with skylights and an island with a range and pot filler. Outside are terraces, a creek, garden paths, and a guesthouse that is also for sale. $7,995,000. Sandy Stewart, Coldwell Banker Realty, (310) 701-0712
Roswell, Ga.
This French-country-inspired home centers on a three-story, windowed atrium topped by a skylight, crossed by a catwalk, and filled with plants.
The renovated 1986 six-bedroom has a great room with a vaulted, wood-clad ceiling, wood floors, a chef’s kitchen with quartzite counters, a gym, and an in-law suite with its own entrance.
The nearly 1.5-acre lot has a lawn, a tiki bar, decks, koi ponds, and stone paths. $1,998,998. Debra Johnston, Coldwell Banker Realty, (404) 312-1959
Rye, N.Y.
Inspired by the architecture of the Tuscan countryside, this nearly 14,000-square-foot 1995 home in Westchester County has an atrium with a 40-foot-high barrel ceiling that peaks in a skylight over elevated walkways. The seven-bedroom features a suspended fireplace, a kitchen with terrazzo floors, an indoor pool, a bowling alley, and a wine cellar.
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On the more than five landscaped acres are a tennis court, outdoor pool, and guesthouse. $4,895,000. Wendy Alper, Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, (914) 806-6868
Delray Beach, Fla.
Part of a collection of six townhouses one block from the beach, this modern three-bedroom features a two-story glass atrium foyer. Built in 2017, the home includes a second-floor great room with a fireplace, a balcony, a dining area, and a kitchen with Miele appliances.
Outside are a roof deck with a kitchen and ocean views, a pool and landscaping, and an attached garage. The beachfront downtown is a short walk. $4,750,000. Pascal Liguori, Premier Estate Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (866) 502-5441
Portland, Ore.
Once a hardware warehouse, the 1910 Marshall Wells Lofts building in the Pearl District surrounds a central open-air atrium with trees, planting beds, and seating.
This one-bedroom condo has hardwood floors, high ceilings, arched doorways, exposed ducts and beams, oversize windows, in-unit laundry, and a modern kitchen with stainless appliances and new counters. A parking spot is included. Museums, dining, shops, and parks are nearby. $350,000. Christopher Barnes, Windermere Realty Trust/Luxury Portfolio International, (360) 431-0030