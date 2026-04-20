5 clever studio apartment homes
Featuring a converted loft by Seattle's Pike Place Market and updated condo near the University of Texas in Austin
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San Francisco
In a converted 1909 Cow Hollow house near the marina and the Presidio, this home has a private entry and garden, and features a large picture window, a brick- ringed fireplace surrounded by built-ins, and a pass-through alcove kitchen with a Sub-Zero refrigerator.
There’s also in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet that can serve as an office, and oak-plank floors throughout. Outside, mature trees offer shade on the patio. $925,000. Tania Toubba, Sotheby’s International Realty—San Francisco Brokerage, (415) 902-2702
Sunny Isles, Fla.
Part of Armani Casa Residences, a waterfront condo community, this 2019 cabana has a path to Sunny Isles Beach. The modern home features built-ins, a slatted wood feature wall, a sleek compact kitchen, and a bath with a stone counter and walk-in shower.Article continues below
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Outside is a beachside terrace, plus access to a pool, playground, sauna, hot tub, an association gym, and a picnic zone. Miami is about a half hour south. $999,000. Daniel Tzinker, The Agency Florida, (786) 234-9898
Seattle
This converted loft is in a 1910 former furniture factory across from Pike Place Market. The home includes exposed brick walls and ducts, beamed ceilings, windows with views of the Seattle Great Wheel and Elliott Bay, plus a newer kitchen with subway tiles, open shelves, an eat-in island, and stainless appliances.
Coffee, shops, dining, the Seattle Aquarium, and Waterfront Park are walking distance. $365,000. Sally Tafft, Windermere—Seattle-Sand Point/Luxury Portfolio International, (206) 390-5906
New York City
A block from Hudson River Park, this 2022 alcove studio in Hell’s Kitchen’s 547 West 47th Street has south-facing windows, a closet that doubles as an office, and in-unit laundry. The condo’s galley kitchen has marble counters and Bosch and Miele appliances, and the bath features terrazzo floors and a marble vanity.
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Building amenities include a library, fitness studio, dog run, playground, and rooftop pool. $890,000. Kristin Black, Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, (212) 353-5009
Austin
Set in West Campus five minutes from the University of Texas, this recently updated 1973 condo features two loft-sleeping platforms, one above the alcove kitchen, another atop the living area. The unit has a fireplace, wood-look flooring, a walk-in closet, and a kitchen with butcher-block counters, subway tiles, and open shelving.
A balcony overlooks the shared pool. A tennis center and park are a short drive. $240,000. Jesper Taktblad, Compass RE Texas, (512) 657-2250