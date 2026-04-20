5 clever studio apartment homes

San Francisco

(Image credit: Philippe Newman)

In a converted 1909 Cow Hollow house near the marina and the Presidio, this home has a private entry and garden, and features a large picture window, a brick- ringed fireplace surrounded by built-ins, and a pass-through alcove kitchen with a Sub-Zero refrigerator.

(Image credit: Philippe Newman)

There’s also in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet that can serve as an office, and oak-plank floors throughout. Outside, mature trees offer shade on the patio. $925,000. Tania Toubba, Sotheby’s International Realty—San Francisco Brokerage, (415) 902-2702

Sunny Isles, Fla.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Part of Armani Casa Residences, a waterfront condo community, this 2019 cabana has a path to Sunny Isles Beach. The modern home features built-ins, a slatted wood feature wall, a sleek compact kitchen, and a bath with a stone counter and walk-in shower.

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(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside is a beachside terrace, plus access to a pool, playground, sauna, hot tub, an association gym, and a picnic zone. Miami is about a half hour south. $999,000. Daniel Tzinker, The Agency Florida, (786) 234-9898

Seattle

(Image credit: Clarity Northwest)

This converted loft is in a 1910 former furniture factory across from Pike Place Market. The home includes exposed brick walls and ducts, beamed ceilings, windows with views of the Seattle Great Wheel and Elliott Bay, plus a newer kitchen with subway tiles, open shelves, an eat-in island, and stainless appliances.

(Image credit: Clarity Northwest)

Coffee, shops, dining, the Seattle Aquarium, and Waterfront Park are walking distance. $365,000. Sally Tafft, Windermere—Seattle-Sand Point/Luxury Portfolio International, (206) 390-5906

New York City

(Image credit: Donna Dotan)

A block from Hudson River Park, this 2022 alcove studio in Hell’s Kitchen’s 547 West 47th Street has south-facing windows, a closet that doubles as an office, and in-unit laundry. The condo’s galley kitchen has marble counters and Bosch and Miele appliances, and the bath features terrazzo floors and a marble vanity.

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(Image credit: Donna Dotan)

Building amenities include a library, fitness studio, dog run, playground, and rooftop pool. $890,000. Kristin Black, Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, (212) 353-5009

Austin

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Set in West Campus five minutes from the University of Texas, this recently updated 1973 condo features two loft-sleeping platforms, one above the alcove kitchen, another atop the living area. The unit has a fireplace, wood-look flooring, a walk-in closet, and a kitchen with butcher-block counters, subway tiles, and open shelving.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

A balcony overlooks the shared pool. A tennis center and park are a short drive. $240,000. Jesper Taktblad, Compass RE Texas, (512) 657-2250