Tracey Emin: A Second Life – a ‘raw, visceral’ retrospective

Powerful exhibition at Tate Modern gets ‘under your skin and into your bowels’

Tracey Emin in front of The End of Love at Tate Modern
"A 'fitting tribute' to Tracey Emin's 'belligerent resilience'"
“Walking into Tate Modern’s huge Tracey Emin retrospective is like walking in on her crying, naked, sobbing and snotty,” said Eddy Frankel in The Guardian. It feels as though “you have stumbled into something painfully private”.

This isn’t an “easy thing to pull off” in such a “cavernous” space but the fact that she can is what makes Emin “such a special, important, era-defining artist”. She first “shocked the nation” in the early 1990s and, ever since, has been making “art so raw, so visceral, so emotionally honest that she forces you to feel what she feels”.

While the “relentless focus on self could be exhausting”, Emin eschews self-pity, instead delving into her regrets and displaying a “tender embarrassment“ for the little girl she was. “Mostly, though, there’s a sense of eff-off defiance. Past isn’t destiny. Second lives are possible.”

