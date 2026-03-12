Ballet Black at 25: a ‘crackingly good’ celebration

Ballet Black at 25
The company has revived its Olivier-winning 2019 hit ‘Ingoma’ by Mthuthuzeli November and paired it with Hope Boykin’s ‘…all towards hope’
Ballet Black was founded in 2001 to provide dancers of Black and Asian descent with opportunities in classical ballet. Since then, the London-based company has more than fulfilled that ambition, said Sarah Crompton in The Observer – not least by commissioning some 70 new works. That is an “astonishing” feat, by a company that punches far “above its weight”.

Now, to mark its 25th anniversary, it has revived its Olivier-winning 2019 hit “Ingoma”, by the South African choreographer Mthuthuzeli November, a company alumnus, and paired it with “…all towards hope”, by the American choreographer Hope Boykin. “Ingoma”, about a strike in South Africa in 2012 when 34 miners were killed by police, is an intense and sophisticated work that “effectively conveys the suffering that is a part of resilience”. Boykin’s piece, an ode to togetherness, is “glorious” at times, but “struggles to sustain momentum”.

The miners arrive on a crepuscular stage in boots and headlamps, their ensemble dances – “rhythmic stomping to driving percussion punctuated by voice calls” – taken directly from African tribal dances; but we also feel the impact on their families. The piece starts with a passionate duet, in which the wife of a miner (Isabela Coracy) clings to her husband (Ebony Thomas) as if for the last time. “It’s an emotional, heartfelt work.”

