Is the UK serious about defence?

Senior figures slam Starmer’s spending plans and say troops are being left underfunded

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Keir Starmer Military
Starmer has indicated that there is unlikely to be any more money for defence spending
(Image credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Three senior UK defence figures have accused Keir Starmer of not giving UK troops the funding they need to carry out their duties.

With “scathing remarks” in Parliament, former defence secretary John Healey, former Armed Forces minister Al Carns and the country’s senior military officer, Rich Knighton, all accused Starmer of “underfunding the military”, said The Guardian.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 