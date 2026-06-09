Civil defence: is the UK ready for the threat of war?

Britain’s ‘lagging behind’ in domestic readiness, say experts, even as external threats grow

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East Sussex Fire and Rescue personnel taking part in a simulated emergency exercise on Camber Sands in 2023
East Sussex Fire and Rescue officers take part in a simulated emergency exercise on Camber Sands in 2023
(Image credit: Andrew Aitchison / In pictures / Getty Images)

Last June, the UK government published a national security strategy that “raised the spectre of war on the home front”, said Sky News’ security and defence editor Deborah Haynes. But 12 months on, “it has yet to issue public guidance on how to ready the whole of society for potential war” on our doorstep.

What is ‘civil defence’?

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 