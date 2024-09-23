Is the UK ready for floods?
Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in England and Wales, with 'thousands' of flood defences in a state of disrepair
Heavy downpours and thunderstorms threaten to cause significant flooding across parts of England and Wales, with "more than a month's worth of rain" set to fall in the next 24 hours in some areas. The Environment Agency has issued 13 flood warnings and 71 alerts for possible flooding, mainly in central and southern England.
An amber weather warning has been issued for the south Midlands, southern and southwest England, "indicating an increased likelihood of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and risks to property in those regions", said The Times. A yellow weather warning is in place for much of the rest of England, and southeast Wales.
What did the commentators say?
"Thousands of flood defences" across the country "are in a state of disrepair", said The Observer, after official figures were "leaked" to the newspaper ahead of an expected wetter than usual autumn. According to internal data from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Environment Agency, only 92.6% of England's flood defences are deemed fit for purpose, down from 97.9% in 2018-19 and well below the 98% target.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The Environment Agency has reported that approximately 5.7 million properties in England are at risk of flooding, "a figure that increased by about 500,000 between 2021-22 and 2022-23 alone", said The Observer. And every 1% drop in flood defence quality across the country "puts an additional 10,000 properties at risk".
Another major issue is concerns over mismanagement of England and Wales' 112 Internal Drainage Boards (IDBs), which are "supposed to drain agricultural land and control floods", said George Monbiot in The Guardian. "As most IDBs are dominated by rural landowners, they are pretty good at the first task," said Monbiot. "But the result of this drainage is often to speed water down the catchment towards towns and cities."
In 2017, the National Audit Office investigated and found a "spate of problems" with the IDBs, but "astonishingly" there is "no statutory governance standard for IDBs", meaning that government ministers effectively "have no power over them". These boards "tend to be dominated by self-serving patricians who may be inclined to defend their own land and that of their friends while failing to uphold the wider public interest", said Monbiot. They are "beyond reform" and "urgently need to be replaced with accountable, democratic bodies".
What next?
Earlier this month, Labour launched a new floods resilience task force, led by Environment Secretary Steve Reed, which aims to bolster flood defences and coordination between government bodies and emergency services. Reed criticised the Conservative government's 14-year track record, branding the previous government as "too chaotic and distracted to learn the lessons of the past".
Yet despite many of England's flood defences being in a state of disrepair, the government has "not said whether it will increase the flood resilience budget", said The Guardian.
Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has deployed teams to respond to ongoing floods, with flood duty manager Sarah Cook warning of "significant surface water flooding" across parts of England.
The Met Office has said that tomorrow may bring a "temporary reprieve" to the wet weather, but more wet weather will return midweek, with deputy chief meteorologist David Oliver stating that "unsettled weather is set to return" by Wednesday.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.
-
The rules on what gifts MPs can accept from donors
The Explainer It's the 'system we have' says Labour cabinet minister as campaigners calls for overhaul of the ministerial code
By The Week Staff Published
-
The rise of Japanese whisky
The Week Recommends Japanese distillers are giving Scotch a run for its money
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Is it time for Anthony Joshua to retire?
After his latest brutal defeat, British boxing's 'poster boy' has a difficult choice to make
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Flooding in Central Europe leaves at least 17 dead
Speed Read Storm Boris hit Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic and Austria
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Why is Mexico City running out of water?
Today's Big Question Climate change and bad planning bring on 'Day Zero'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Death toll in Brazil flooding tops 100
Speed Read The record rainfall is linked to El Niño, which has been exacerbated by climate change
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Is America running out of electrical power?
Today's Big Question The nation's power grid appears to be reaching critical levels due to emerging technologies
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How did Japan's earthquake compare to others across the world?
Today's Big Question Relatively low death toll a testament to country's preparedness, say experts
By The Week UK Published
-
Cop28: is UAE the right host for the climate summit?
Today's Big Question Middle East nation is accused of 'pushing for a green world that can still have its oil'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
'Danger to life' warning as Storm Ciarán hits UK shores
Speed Read Schools closed and train, plane and car travel disrupted as Met Office issues weather warnings
By The Week UK Published
-
How can cities better prepare for flooding? Be a sponge.
The Explainer In 'sponge cities,' green infrastructure would absorb excess water instead of pushing it somewhere else
By Devika Rao Published