Is the UK ready for floods?

Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in England and Wales, with 'thousands' of flood defences in a state of disrepair

Illustration of a home with a Union Jack flag on the roof peeking above flood waters
There are "serious concerns" over the state of England's flood defences as the country faces a wetter than average autumn
By
published

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms threaten to cause significant flooding across parts of England and Wales, with "more than a month's worth of rain" set to fall in the next 24 hours in some areas. The Environment Agency has issued 13 flood warnings and 71 alerts for possible flooding, mainly in central and southern England.

An amber weather warning has been issued for the south Midlands, southern and southwest England, "indicating an increased likelihood of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and risks to property in those regions", said The Times. A yellow weather warning is in place for much of the rest of England, and southeast Wales.



Flooding Met Office Environment Agency Floods Today's Big Question
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

