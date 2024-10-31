At least 95 dead in Spain flash floods

Torrential rainfall caused the country's worst flooding since 1996

Detritus from flooding in Valencia, Spain
Most of the reported deaths were in Valencia
(Image credit: David Ramos / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

At least 95 people are dead in eastern and southern Spain and more are missing after torrential rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday caused the country's worst flooding since 1996. The death toll was expected to rise.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸