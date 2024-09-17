Flooding in Central Europe leaves at least 17 dead
Storm Boris hit Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic and Austria
What happened
At least eight people died Monday in flooding throughout Central Europe, bringing the death toll to at least 17 in Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic and Austria since slow-moving Storm Boris hit the region Friday. Swollen rivers have swamped towns, broken through dams and destroyed bridges. In the Polish city of Nysa, the BBC said, the mayor urged all 44,000 residents to head to higher ground.
Who said what
"Please evacuate your belongings, yourselves, your loved ones," Nysa Mayor Kordian Kolbiarz said Monday. If the embankment fails, "the whole town will be flooded." In eastern Romania, the mayor of Slobozia Conachi, Emil Dragomir, said any visitor "would cry instantly, because people are desperate, their whole life's work is gone." The mayor of Budapest said the Hungarian capital is preparing for the worst flooding in a decade.
Boris, which "unleashed several months' worth of rain in just a few days," was spawned by a "rare combination" of unusually cold air from Western Europe mixing with unseasonably warm, humid air from the east, The Washington Post said. "Human-caused climate change probably intensified the ensuing deluge," because warm air holds more moisture.
What next?
Conditions have "stabilized" in some areas, while other parts of Europe are "bracing themselves for more disruption and danger" from the storm, the BBC said. Rain is likely to continue through Tuesday in Austria, the Czech Republic and southeast Germany before moving south to Italy, where heavy downpours are expected in Emilia-Romagna.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Suspect lurked 12 hours at Trump course, fired no shots
Speed Read Ryan Routh, 58, did not have Trump in his line of sight when the Secret Service apprehended him
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Rupert Murdoch's behind-closed-doors succession court battle
The Explainer Media mogul's legal dispute with three of his children over control of his influential empire begins today
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Ruska: experience Finland's magnificent autumn foliage
The Week Recommends The 'fleeting' season lasts just three weeks
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Unchecked wildfire sears Southern California
Speed Read Firefighting crews continue to battle wildfires that have scorched thousands of acres in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties amid heat wave
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Why lithium mining has Serbians up in arms
Under the Radar Balkan nation has reinstated controversial licence to extract 'white gold' as race for crucial EV mineral intensifies
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Greece's deadly 'goat plague' threatens its trademark feta cheese
Under the Radar About 9,000 animals have already been culled amid outbreak of 'highly contagious' PPR virus
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Turkey divided over 'massacre law' to combat stray dogs
Under the Radar Many argue growing dog population is dangerous and dirty; others see them as historic and 'integral' aspect of Turkish culture
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Firefighters battle enormous California wildfire
Speed Read The Park Fire in Northern California was larger than the city of Los Angeles
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The Earth just saw its hottest day on record
Speed Read July 21, 2024 was the hottest day in recorded global history
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Sweltering heat wave hits much of the United States
Speed Read An excessive heat warning was in effect for 10% of the country's population
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Hippos can fly, briefly
Speed Read When hippos get moving, all four feet leave the ground for about 15% of their stride cycles
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published