Colombo's wetlands: how the 'lungs' of Sri Lanka's capital are being restored

The revival of the critical ecosystems could provide 'valuable lessons' for the world

The wetlands of Colombo – described by one expert as "the lungs and kidneys" of Sri Lanka's capital but long since neglected and polluted – are being restored, helping to manage floods and boost biodiversity.

Once "used as trash dumps", the wetlands have been "remade as flood-buffering parks", said the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, but despite recent progress, the ecosystems continue to face threats from urban development.

