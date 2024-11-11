Is Cop29 a 'waste of time'?
World leaders stay away as spectre of Donald Trump haunts flagship UN climate summit
Papua New Guinea is boycotting this week's Cop29 climate summit in Azerbaijan in protest against the "empty promises and inaction" from richer countries.
The Pacific island's foreign minister Justin Tkatchenko called the UN's flagship climate event a "total waste of time", and he joined a growing list of leaders who will not be attending.
The outgoing US President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and China's President Xi Jinping are also among the absentees in Baku.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
"It was risky, now it's perilous," said Le Monde. The 29th world climate conference (Cop29) already had to overcome "numerous difficulties" – including wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, uncertain global economic conditions, and a host country that is one of the main exporters of fossil fuels – even before the election of climate-sceptic Donald Trump in the US. This, coupled with the absence of a host of high-level leaders, has led to "dark clouds gathering over the critical UN talks", said Sky News.
A year of weather disasters has "emboldened developing countries in their demands for climate cash", said Reuters, but they will be "competing for resources and attention" against economic concerns, wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and geopolitical upheaval.
The conference was billed as the "finance COP", with agreement on a major new $1 trillion climate fund for developing countries and strong national climate commitments – known as nationally determined contributions, or NDCs – top of the agenda. That has led smaller developing countries like Papua New Guinea, who find themselves on the frontline of the climate crisis, to take a stand against what they see as inaction by richer nations, who are also among the world's biggest carbon emitters.
With people already suffering the effects of climate change and average temperatures already breaching the 1.5C threshold set by the Paris Climate Agreement nearly a decade ago, a "limp reaffirmation feels like a bit of a waste of time", said The New Statesman.
"It would certainly be better to use these two weeks of negotiations to redouble efforts to reduce emissions, instead of obsessing over the semantics of 1.5C."
What next?
The elephant in the room is Trump. Though he has promised once again to withdraw the US from the Paris Climate Agreement, slow down the energy transition and massively boost fossil fuel production, he will not be inaugurated until January, so the Biden administration will still lead the American negotiations this week.
Even so, the "shockwaves of the election are likely to dampen the ambitions of other countries", said Le Monde.
Many of those gathered in Baku worry that US disengagement could lead other countries to "backpedal on past climate pledges or scale back future ambitions", said Reuters. "That is definitely a risk. People will be saying, well, the US is the second biggest emitter. It's the biggest economy in the world… If they don't set themselves an ambitious target, why would we?" said Marc Vanheukelen, the EU's climate ambassador from 2019 to 2023.
While it plunges the future of global temperatures into "disastrous flux", said The New Statesman, "one upshot of Trump 2.0 may be that it reminds countries committed to the green transition of their efforts' importance".
Ultimately, "election results don't alter the laws of physics", said Kaveh Guilanpour, from the non-profit Center for Climate and Energy Solutions. "Unless the world collectively steps up its efforts, the impacts of climate change will become increasingly severe and frequent and will be felt by an increasing number of people in all countries, including in the United States."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The rise of the celebrity chef tour
The Week Recommends Chefs and food writers are hosting sell-out live events around the world
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
'Thank you for your service'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Gisèle Pelicot: the case that horrified France
The Explainer Survivor has been praised for demanding a public trial of the dozens of men accused of raping her
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
At least 95 dead in Spain flash floods
Speed Read Torrential rainfall caused the country's worst flooding since 1996
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Earth's carbon sinks are collapsing
Under the Radar Forests and soil are not operating as usual
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Why the Earth's water cycle is under threat
Under The Radar Disturbances in the system that moves water around the world place more than half of global food production at risk
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Climate safe havens may be a thing of the past
Under the radar Safe spaces are few and far between
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
What does marine life do during a hurricane?
The Explainer The underwater ecosystem also faces deadly consequences
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Wildlife populations drop a 'catastrophic' 73%
Speed Read The decline occurred between 1970 and 2020
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
An iconic ship is being turned into the world's largest artificial reef
Under the Radar The SS United States will be sunk off the coast of Florida if all goes to plan
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
It's not just ice quantity that climate change affects. It's also quality.
Under the Radar Ice is getting thinner and frailer
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published