Is Cop29 a 'waste of time'?

World leaders stay away as spectre of Donald Trump haunts flagship UN climate summit

Illustration of the Earth superimposed against a clock face with burnt matches as hands
A new $1 trillion climate fund for developing countries is top of the agenda in Baku
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Papua New Guinea is boycotting this week's Cop29 climate summit in Azerbaijan in protest against the "empty promises and inaction" from richer countries.

The Pacific island's foreign minister Justin Tkatchenko called the UN's flagship climate event a "total waste of time", and he joined a growing list of leaders who will not be attending.



