Silicon Valley: Worker activism makes a comeback

Hours after a protester was shot dead by federal agents in Minnesota, a coterie of tech CEOs arrived at the White House for a movie night, said Mike Isaac and Natallie Rocha in The New York Times. Amazon’s Andy Jassy, Apple’s Tim Cook, AMD’s Lisa Su, and Zoom’s Eric Yuan were among those in Washington for a private screening of Melania, a new documentary about the first lady. It was a very different scene “back in Silicon Valley,” where horrified employees were publicly decrying the Trump administration’s immigration tactics. Their activism was reminiscent “of a bygone era” when tech workers were more outspoken. That’s disappeared in recent years, as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jensen Huang, and others tried to “woo Trump” and “cracked down on employees expressing political views.” But the killing of Alex Pretti “has shaken the status quo.”

That Minnesota shooting “is beginning to look like a turning point,” said John Herrman in New York. More than 800 tech workers signed a petition calling for CEOs to demand that Trump remove Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from cities. Some employees are asking leadership to revisit agreements with companies like Palantir that build tech for ICE. Some leaders, like Cook and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, also appear to be “adjusting their self-preservation algorithms,” issuing statements that denounced the Minnesota shooting. It’s not quite 2017 again, but tech CEOs may start to question “if their herdlike investment in MAGA is going to pay off.”

