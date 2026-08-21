The Week Unwrapped: What can we learn from the case of Louai Abu Ridi?

Plus, is ADHD overdiagnosed? And how should we approach conversations about what famous women look like?

Louai Abu Radi, a Palestinian-American, at his home in the West Bank
Palestinian-American Louai Abu Radi at his home in the West Bank
(Image credit: Ilia Yefimovich / AFP / Getty Images)

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