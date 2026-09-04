The Week Unwrapped: Why did the USS Abraham Lincoln spend so long at sea?

Plus, should British fathers get more time off work? And what’s behind a pan-European wave of museum thefts?

The USS Abraham Lincoln seen during its deployment in the Strait of Hormuz in the summer of 2026
The aircraft carrier was rerouted to the Middle East at the start of the Iran war
(Image credit: US Navy / Getty Images)

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