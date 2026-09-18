The Week Unwrapped: Will Europe meet Canada in the Arctic?

Plus, is the Piddington vote a sign of things to come? And why did it take 50 years to recognise a lost talent?

A ship makes its way through the Northwest Passage in the Arctic Ocean
A ship makes its way through the Northwest Passage in the Arctic Ocean
(Image credit: Olivier Morin / AFP / Getty Images)

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