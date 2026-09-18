The Week Unwrapped: Will Europe meet Canada in the Arctic?

Will Europe meet Canada in the High North? Is the Piddington vote a sign of things to come? And why did it take 50 years to recognise a lost talent?

Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business. It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.

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