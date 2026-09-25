The Week Unwrapped: Why is potash so critical for Belarus?
Plus, can Ed Davey lead his party back to power? And why is the BBC censoring its own archive?
How will Belarus profit from its critical minerals? Can Ed Davey lead his party back to power? And why is the BBC censoring its own archive?
Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.
A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business. It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.
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