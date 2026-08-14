The Week Unwrapped: How have Syrians reacted to the trial of Bashar al-Assad?

Plus, why are so many African nations enacting homophobic laws? And after obesity, is tiredness next in line for a chemical ‘cure’?

A Syrian artist works on portraits of people imprisoned by the former dictator, Bashar al-Assad, during his trial in absentia
(Image credit: Bakr Al Kasem / Anadolu / Getty Images)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week
Explore More