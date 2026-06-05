The Week Unwrapped: Why is the Sagrada Familia still so controversial?

Plus, should more men get prostate cancer screening? Is it time to swipe left on dating apps?

Sagrada Familia, in Barcelona, at sunset
(Image credit: ASMR / Getty Images)

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