Six reasons your home may not be selling

Property sales are taking longer than ever, but there are often other reasons your home may not be attracting offers

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Photo collage of a sad man opening his wallet to show it&#039;s empty. Various estate agents&#039; &quot;for sale&quot; signs come out of it.
Almost half of homes listed on property portals over the past three years have failed to sell
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The time it takes for a property to sell has hit a record high, and there are plenty of reasons for delays.

A mix of “buyer financial uncertainty and a shortage of conveyancing firms”, means it now takes “longer than at any time in at least a decade” to sell a property, said The Times.

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Marc Shoffman, The Week UK

Marc Shoffman is an NCTJ-qualified award-winning freelance journalist, specialising in business, property and personal finance. He has a BA in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University and a master’s in financial journalism from City University, London. His career began at FT Business trade publication Financial Adviser, during the 2008 banking crash. In 2013, he moved to MailOnline’s personal finance section This is Money, where he covered topics ranging from mortgages and pensions to investments and even a bit of Bitcoin. Since going freelance in 2016, his work has appeared in MoneyWeek, The Times, The Mail on Sunday and on the i news site. 