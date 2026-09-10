Where to live the real-time history of eating and drinking in Las Vegas

In ever-changing Las Vegas, it might seem like nothing lasts forever. Hotels, eateries, shows and winnings come and go, but there are some institutions that stand strong. These iconic restaurants and bars have been serving good food, stiff drinks and memorable moments for decades, each one a vital part of the city’s culinary — and cultural — fabric.

Atomic Liquors

Atomic Liquors opened in 1952 (Image credit: Jason Ogulnik / For The Washington Post / Getty Images)

A night here is a little different now — patrons, for example, can’t sit on the rooftop to watch nuclear detonations at the Nevada Test Site like they did during the early 1950s. But Atomic Liquors still has its midcentury charm (and legendary neon sign).

The downtown watering hole was the first to receive a Tavern License in Las Vegas, and patrons can still sip on one of the bar’s original drinks: the Atomic Cocktail, a “potent” concoction of vodka, cognac, sherry and Champagne that should be enjoyed “with care,” said Islands.

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Bob Taylor’s Original Ranch House

A big steak awaits at the end of this long driveway (Image credit: Las Vegas News Bureau Collection / LVCVA Archive)

Bob Taylor’s Ranch House is less glitter and more grit, leaning into an Old West feel. When it opened in 1955, the supper club could “only be reached by a dirt road,” and Taylor “cut and cooked his steaks over mesquite coals,” said the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Posters of John Wayne, saddles and spurs still cover the wood-paneled walls, watching over diners tucking into ribeye and honey barbecue chicken. Earlier this year, the restaurant received an America’s Classic Award from the James Beard Foundation.

Golden Steer Steakhouse

Spend the evening celebrating a bygone era (Image credit: Las Vegas Review-Journal / Tribune News Service / Getty Images)

Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley were once regulars at this “relic of Las Vegas’ Golden Age,” said Condé Nast Traveler. Open since 1958, the Golden Steer’s decor traces the city’s “transformation from a frontier settlement to an entertainment capital,” with old rifles on the walls and leather booths named in honor of every member of the Rat Pack. Order the famous Caesar salad and bananas foster for dinner and a show — both are prepared tableside — and take a peek at the Mob Room, where made men used to do business.

Hugo’s Cellar

Red roses are part of the charm at Hugo’s Cellar (Image credit: Carolyn Ann Ryan / Getty Images)

At this “romantic hideaway,” women receive long-stemmed roses as a welcome gift, and food is served with “old-school flair,” said Eater. Sit back in your comfortable booth illuminated by a stained glass lamp, and watch as waiters prepare Hugo’s Cellar’s famous tableside salad to order and set a pan of cherries jubilee ablaze. Seafood dishes like Queens Lobster and herb-encrusted Chilean sea bass are favorites, but the charbroiled steaks “hold their own.”

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Italian American Club

Back in the day, Frank Sinatra could be spotted at the Italian American Club (Image credit: Joan Adlen / Getty Images)

Back in the 1960s you needed to be a member to eat at the Italian American Club (yes, Sinatra was part of the organization). But since 1990 the public has been welcomed for plates of spaghetti bolognese, chicken marsala and osso buco. It feels like classic Vegas inside, with live music nearly every night and the walls “crammed with signed photographs and showbiz memorabilia,” said Atlas Obscura. There are three dining rooms, and typically, each is packed with “snazzily-dressed” patrons enjoying the lively atmosphere.

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Mongolian beef is a Kung Fu favorite (Image credit: Nataly Hanin / Getty Images)

When Kung Fu first opened its doors in 1973, it changed the culinary landscape of Las Vegas, becoming one of the city’s “earliest champions of Thai cuisine,” said Eater. Many locals have Kung Fu to thank for introducing them to “authentic” Thai flavors, and the restaurant’s “pioneering presence” set the foundation for today’s “vibrant and diverse Asian food scene.” The menu features hundreds of items, with Thai fried chicken wings and chicken curry two of the most popular choices.

Osaka Japanese Bistro

Sashimi is a staple at Osaka (Image credit: Prasit Photo / Getty Images)

History was made in 1967 when Osaka served its first plate of sushi, becoming the first Japanese restaurant in Las Vegas. Its late founder, Sam Nakanishi, named his new spot in honor of his wife Aiko’s hometown, and the original bistro (and a second location) are still owned and operated by the Nakanishi family. The expansive menu includes dozens of sushi rolls — the Roppongi with spicy tuna, shrimp and tuna was featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” — and several pages of entrees and appetizers.

Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge

Open since 1972, Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge is a fantastical ode to all things kitsch (Image credit: Catherine Garcia / The Week)

Everything that makes Las Vegas fabulous — bright lights, over-the-top design, opulent food and drinks, and eccentric characters — can be found in spades at Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge. This is Vegas at its most grandiose, with 64-ounce Scorpions listed on the menu alongside “tantalizing” options like French toast ambrosia, beef bulgogi loco moco and the “legendary” Peppermill burger, said Las Vegas Magazine.

You can sit in the diner-style restaurant, but the magic takes place in the Fireside Lounge, a dazzling spectacle of pink and purple neon lights, mirrored tile and faux greenery. Try to grab a seat around the bubbling water fountain/fire pit, order a frozen strawberry daiquiri or Blue Hawaiian, and enjoy some quality people watching.