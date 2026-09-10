Where to live the real-time history of eating and drinking in Las Vegas

All are icons for a reason

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The neon-filled Peppermill Fireside Lounge
It’s all neon, all the time at Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge
(Image credit: Peppermill Fireside Lounge)

In ever-changing Las Vegas, it might seem like nothing lasts forever. Hotels, eateries, shows and winnings come and go, but there are some institutions that stand strong. These iconic restaurants and bars have been serving good food, stiff drinks and memorable moments for decades, each one a vital part of the city’s culinary — and cultural — fabric.

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Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.