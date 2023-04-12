Ariana Grande addresses concerns about her weight: 'You never know what someone is going through'

Ariana Grande is urging followers to think twice before commenting on the way someone looks as she faces body-shaming comments from fans.

The "Positions" singer took to TikTok to "address your concerns about my body" in response to comments about her weight in recent photos. "My girl is looking the thinnest ive ever seen," one person wrote on her most recent Instagram post.

"I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what," Grande said. "If you think you're saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is. Healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy ... We should really work towards not doing that as much."

The singer continued that there are "many different ways to look healthy and beautiful," and she shared that when she looked the way fans "consider my healthy," she was actually at her "unhealthiest" because she was "on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life." So Grande stressed that "you never know what someone is going through," and she told fans that "you're beautiful no matter what phase you're in."

Grande was the latest celebrity to address body-shaming comments from fans after Selena Gomez felt forced to explain in February that she had gained weight because of medication she takes for lupus. "I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself," she said, adding that anyone who has a problem with that should "go away."