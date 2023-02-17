Selena Gomez tells body-shamers to 'go away,' says she gains weight due to her lupus medication

Selena Gomez is hitting back at body-shamers.

While live on TikTok, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer responded to comments about her weight, which she told fans fluctuates due to the medication she takes for lupus. Gomez explained that when she's on her medication, she tends "to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally, and then when I'm off of it, I tend to lose weight."

She continued by stressing that she would "much rather be healthy and take care of myself" and that she's "not a model," slamming those shaming her for gaining weight as a side effect of the medication.

"Thanks for supporting me and understanding, and if not, go away," Gomez said. "Because honestly, I don't believe in shaming people for [their] body or anything."

Gomez revealed her lupus diagnosis in 2015, and she received a kidney transplant in 2017. She also struggles with bipolar disorder. The singer has previously called out fans for body-shaming her, saying in 2022 that "honestly, I don't care about my weight because people b---h about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.' B---h, I am perfect the way I am."

She also said in a 2019 interview that it "really messed me up for a bit" when people began attacking her for gaining weight while taking the "medication I have to take for the rest of my life." On TikTok, Gomez encouraged fans not to feel shame "for exactly what they're going through" when "nobody knows the real story."