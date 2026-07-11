5 turnabout cartoons about Trump’s red-card reversal

Artists take on trump cards, hail Cesar, and more

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A World Cup official holds up a red card to American player Folarin Balogun. Donald Trump holds up a &amp;ldquo;Trump Card&amp;rdquo; that reads, &amp;ldquo;Let&amp;rsquo;s make a mess of this, too.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts a FIFA stadium filled with fans. A referee&amp;rsquo;s hand holds up a red penalty card. There is a building in one corner of the stadium with an American flag that looks like part of the White House. A magnifying glass at the top of the image reveals Donald Trump, dressed like a Roman Emperor, with his thumb pointed down. FIFA president Gianni Infantino is behind Trump fanning him with a feather. Trump sits next to his FIFA peace prize.

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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