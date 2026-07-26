Political cartoons for July 26

Sunday's political cartoons include ripping up deals, war funding, and more

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This is a six-image cartoon that depicts Donald Trump ripping up a piece of paper labeled &amp;ldquo;Obama&amp;rsquo;s Iran Deal&amp;rdquo;. In the final two panels he tries to tape it back together before revealing a cobbled together paper labeled &amp;ldquo;My Iran Deal&amp;rdquo; with the word &amp;ldquo;Obama&amp;rdquo; crossed out.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Pete Hegseth is being questioned by the senate. He has a bottle of booze. A senator says, &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;ve spent $37B, and no regime change, no unconditional surrender, and their terrorism network and nuclear and missile programs are still intact?&amp;rdquo; Hegseth responds, &amp;ldquo;Yes.&amp;rdquo; The senator says, &amp;ldquo;And now you want another $67B?&amp;rdquo; Hegseth yells, &amp;ldquo;War crimes are expensive!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2026 Claytoonz)

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