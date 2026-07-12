Political cartoons for July 12

Sunday's political cartoons include a parting gift, a GOP jarhead, and more

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Published

This cartoon depicts nine different revolver-style handguns and is titled &amp;ldquo;Erdogan&amp;rsquo;s NATO farewell gifts in Ankara.&amp;rdquo; Each handgun has the name of a leader of a NATO country under it. All look normal and the same, except for Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s gun, which is positioned backwards so it shoots the person who pulls the trigger.

(Image credit: Marian Kamensky / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

An elephant in a suit holds a glass jar filled with fluid and Mitch McConnell&#039;s head. The elephant says, &amp;ldquo;Mitch is doing just fine, aren&amp;rsquo;t you Mitch? Glub once for yes, twice for no.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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