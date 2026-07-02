Political cartoons for July 2

Thursday's political cartoons include loose lips, the 14th Amendment, and a wartime observation

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Published

Donald Trump is asleep in a kissing booth at The Great American State Fair. There are no people there and bits of garbage litter the ground.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

Two Native American males in feathered headdresses stand on the edge of a cliff looking at a Mayflower-like boat in the water. One of the men says, &amp;ldquo;They&amp;rsquo;re lucky they didn&amp;rsquo;t overturn the 14th Amendment, otherwise I would&amp;rsquo;ve kicked them all out!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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