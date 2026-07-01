Political cartoons for July 1

Wednesday's political cartoons include birthright citizenship, a divided country, and Iran The Movie

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Published

A stork defecates on the White House as it flies over carrying a baby wrapped in a &amp;ldquo;Birthright Citizenship Ruling&amp;rdquo;. The baby says, &amp;ldquo;Nice shot!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;A Divided Country&amp;rdquo; and depicts the beginning of the Declaration of Independence &amp;mdash; &amp;rdquo;We the people of the United States&amp;rdquo; &amp;mdash; as a mess of jumbled, unconnected words.

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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