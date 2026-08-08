Political cartoons for August 8

Saturday's political cartoons include dark money, Jeanine Pirro, and more

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This cartoon depicts a scale of justice. On one side is the Constitution. The other side is being weighed down by a much heavier bag of dark money.

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is drawn in a Disney-esque style, with Donald Trump as Peter Pan flying through the star-filled skies of Washington DC. Trump leaves behind him a trail of sparkles that spell out &amp;ldquo;Believe.&amp;rdquo; Below him, Jeanne Pirro crashes to the ground, weighed down by evidence and facts. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Anyone can fly, Jeanine, but YOU choked!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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