Political cartoons for July 14

Tuesday's political cartoons include an aging Congress, dragging diplomacy, and crowd size fixation

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Published

This cartoon depicts an elderly man with a hunched-over back and glasses using a walker to go down the stairs of the Senate building. The etching on the wall near him reads, &amp;ldquo;God&amp;rsquo;s Waiting Room&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a dove of peace frantically and unsuccessfully attempting to pull a large truck labeled &amp;ldquo;Diplomacy in the Middle East&amp;rdquo; down a desert road as missiles fall and are stuck in the ground with the flags of Israel, the United States, and Iran.

(Image credit: Paresh Nath / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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