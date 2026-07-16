Political cartoons for July 16

Thursday's political cartoons include print newspapers, a puppet performance, and the wealth gap in proportion

By
Published

An elderly wife and husband sit in their respective chairs. The man reads a book and the woman reads a newspaper with a headline of &amp;ldquo;Mitch McConnell says he&amp;rsquo;s not dead yet.&amp;rdquo; The woman says, &amp;ldquo;When print newspapers are gone, what will members of Congress hold up in photos to prove they&amp;rsquo;re still alive?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A Todd Blanche puppet testifies before the Senate and says, &amp;ldquo;I operate at arm&amp;rsquo;s length from the president.&amp;rdquo; Meanwhile, Donald Trump is under the desk with his hand operating the puppet.

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US