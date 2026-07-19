Political cartoons for July 19

Sunday's political cartoons include meme coins, solutions without a problem, and more

By
Published

A group of five male Iranians sit around a table. One says, &amp;ldquo;There&amp;rsquo;s a sure way to end hostilities against us&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; Another responds, &amp;ldquo;Nope. We&amp;rsquo;re not investing in Trump meme coins.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts six different things and is titled &amp;ldquo;Solutions to Problems that Don&amp;rsquo;t Exist.&amp;rdquo; The items pictured are Unicorn Repellent, Chihuahua Energy Drinks, Zero Sugar Water, Gluten Free Toilet Paper and Fat-Free Aspiring. The final thing is Donald Trump and Voter ID Laws as Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Your papers, please.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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