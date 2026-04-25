5 monumental cartoons about the proposed Arc de Trump

Artists take on approval ratings, McDonalds, and more

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Donald Trump and an aide holding an &amp;ldquo;Arc de Trump&amp;rdquo; sign are outside the White House, where a giant arch looms overhead. The aide says, &amp;ldquo;...OK&amp;hellip;this is going to require a zoning variance.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A male and female tourist in Washington DC take a photo of &amp;ldquo;The Trump Arch.&amp;rdquo; The arch is an arrow that drops straight into the ground and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Approval Rating.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts a giant golden arche like you&amp;rsquo;d see at McDonalds. Except this is a monument in Washington DC and has $40 trillion debt inscribed in the base. The caption reads, &amp;ldquo;The White House unveils the Trump arch design.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Arch de Trump.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a large arch in Washington DC that resembles a gas pump with all types of gasoline priced at more than $4.25. A car drives through the arch and someone inside the car says, &amp;ldquo;At least it really captures his lasting legacy&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump stands next to a golden model of the Arc de Trump on a table. Aides try to hand him papers labeled &amp;quot;ICE, Ukraine quagmire, Strait of Hormuz quagmire and cost of living crisis.&amp;quot; Trump says, &amp;quot;Can&#039;t you see there&#039;s more urgent matters to deal with?&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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