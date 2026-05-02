5 spurious cartoons about the need for a White House ballroom

Artists take on lessons learned, taxpayer funds, and more

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This cartoon depicts two hands writing lessons learned and Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s hand with a sharpie. The two hands write &amp;ldquo;Violence must be eradicated from politics and gun violence must be urgently addressed.&amp;rdquo; Trump writes &amp;ldquo;GET ME MY BALLROOM!!&amp;rdquo; over the other lessons.

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump sits on an ornate chair while an elephant, dressed in a Prince Charming-style uniform labeled &amp;quot;CONGRESS,&amp;quot; kneels to fit a glass slipper onto Trump&#039;s foot. The slipper came from a box labeled &amp;quot;$400 million White House Ballroom Legislation&amp;quot; fueled by &amp;quot;Taxpayer funds&amp;quot;. The elephant says, &amp;quot;It&#039;s a perfect fit!&amp;quot;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump watches his ice cream drop from a cone onto the ground with a &amp;ldquo;splat&amp;rdquo;. He says, &amp;ldquo;This would have never happened if I had a new ballroom!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump stands behind a podium with a seal that says &amp;ldquo;President of Reality TV&amp;rdquo;. A wide-eyed Kash Patel and Mark Wayne Mullin are next to Trump. Trump says, &amp;quot;This proves that we need the big, beautiful, bulletproof ballroom, that big, strong military officers with tears in their eyes have begged me to build. And they also said, &#039;Sir, this proves what you&#039;ve said all along about the Strait of Hormuz, Ukraine, open borders, tariffs, Russia, Russia, Russia, the rigged elections, windmills, covfefe, person, woman, man,&amp;rsquo;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A teacher sits at a desk in a classroom with bullet holes in the wall behind her. Donald Trump enters the room and says, &amp;ldquo;Another school shooting? Why don&amp;rsquo;t you just put in a bullet-proof 400 million dollar ballroom?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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