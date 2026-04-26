5 intoxicatingly funny cartoons about Kash Patel

Artists take on bar tabs, the president's liquor cabinet, and more

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A drunk-looking Kash Patel is on the ground leaning against a column and is surrounded by empty bottles in this cartoon. He says, &amp;ldquo;Of course my defamation lawsuit is for a quarter of a billion dollars&amp;hellip;I&amp;rsquo;ve got a lot of bar tabs to settle!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two-panel cartoon. The left side is &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rsquo;s Cabinet&amp;rdquo; and includes caricatures of MarkQwayne Mullin, Scott Bessent, and Marco Rubio.&amp;rdquo; The right side is named &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rsquo;s Liquor Cabinet&amp;rdquo; and depicts miniature versions of Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio inside a wooden liquor cabinet.

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A sign on the wall at FBI headquarters lists the following people with headshots: &amp;ldquo;Jim Beam, Bloody Mary, Samuel Adams, Richard Hennessy, Johnnie Walker, Tom Collins, Dom Perignon,Capt. Morgan, Jose Cuervo, and Jack Daniels.&amp;rdquo; Kash Patel points at the sign and says, &amp;ldquo;My ten most wanted!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts one of those novelty hats with two beer cans attached to the sides with a long tube so a person can drink both. In this case, the hat is a police officer hat and has a badge labeled &amp;ldquo;Top Cop: FBI Director&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts FBI Director Kash Patel stumbling around drunk. He holds two glasses of booze and balances two on his head. He says, &amp;ldquo;Sue the Atlantic because they wrote about my drinking? I&amp;rsquo;ll drink to that!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Ed Wexler / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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