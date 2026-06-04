Political cartoons for June 4

Thursday's political cartoons include Bill Pulte, an entertainment extravaganza, and ocean observatories

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published

Bill Pulte opens a door and steps into a high-tech, sophisticated-looking intelligence gathering room with monitors, maps, serious men, and TV screens. He says, &amp;ldquo;Intelligence skills? I&amp;rsquo;ve seen all eight Mission Impossible movies. I can also get you into a charming little safe house with great curb appeal.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump stands on a stage at Freedom 250 speaking to a man. The man says, &amp;ldquo;The opener&amp;rsquo;s a Kid Rock impersonator followed by Kid Rock. He does one song then shoots some beer cans. The closer is Rob Schneider playing the kazoo to a recording of Lee Greenwood.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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