Political cartoons for June 18

Thursday's political cartoons include data collection, vexation for Vance, and a green new deal

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Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

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