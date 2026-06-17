Political cartoons for June 17

Wednesday's political cartoons include reaching an agreement, teaching trillions, and deepfake ads

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Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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