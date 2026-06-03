Political cartoons for June 3

Wednesday's political cartoons include a New York minute, a conscience clash, and an evolutionary dead-end

By
published

Bari Weiss holds a sledgehammer and stands in the rubble of the CBS News building. She&amp;rsquo;s surrounded by what she has destroyed and portraits of Walter Cronkite, Scott Pelley, and Edward R. Murrow. Weiss says, &amp;ldquo;60 Minutes? It only took me 60 seconds!!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Three men and a woman are in a bar watching a TV broadcast from the White House with the UFC cage out in front. A female newscaster says, &amp;ldquo;With some declining to participate, the UFC event will now be headlined by Trump wrestling with his conscience&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; The people in the bar burst out laughing and one of the men says, &amp;ldquo;I always knew it was fake!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

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