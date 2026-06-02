Political cartoons for June 2

Tuesday's political cartoons include a Democratic white whale, data center deception, and a NATO no-no

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published

This cartoon is set in the ocean. A giant white whale named Moby Texas rises out of the water with two donkeys wrapped around it. A group of more donkeys are in a row boat. One holds a spear and points at the whale, hopeful to finally catch it and avoid the fate of the others.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a data center where the sign on the side shows a smiling cat with its tongue sticking out next to the words &amp;ldquo;Cute Kitty Cats Photo Storage Facility #2671.&amp;rdquo; A woman protesting outside the center holds a sign that says &amp;ldquo;No More Data Centers&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;Nice try.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

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