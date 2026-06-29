Political cartoons for June 29

Monday's political cartoons include skillful surrender, Haitians in healthcare, and a leaky White House

By
published

This cartoon depicts a book named &amp;ldquo;Trump: The Art of Surrender&amp;rdquo; with Donald Trump holding a white flag of surrender on the cover. Three reviews are featured and they say, &amp;ldquo;A must-read!&amp;rdquo; from the Ayatollah Khamanei; &amp;ldquo;He can make the improbable possible&amp;rdquo; from Algae in the Reflecting Pool; and &amp;ldquo;The ultimate guide to removing obstacles to unlimited growth!&amp;rdquo; from the US Budget Deficit.

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man is in a hospital bed connected to numerous monitoring devices and an IV. He looks at a sign on the wall that reads, &amp;ldquo;Your Day Nurse is: Deported to Haiti. Your Night Nurse is: Deported To Haiti.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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