Political cartoons for June 15

Monday's political cartoons include questionable qualifications, hot air, and investor confidence

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This cartoon depicts the White House with the UFC cage and &amp;ldquo;Claw&amp;rdquo; out front. A voice from inside says, &amp;ldquo;Pulte, Clayton are as qualified as anyone in my administration.&amp;rdquo; A voice responds, &amp;ldquo;That&amp;rsquo;s the problem.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump is depicted as a clown beneath a banner that reads, &amp;ldquo;I love the Inflation.&amp;rdquo; He has a tank of hot air and balloons that are carrying away bags of groceries, utilities, insurance and travel.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

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