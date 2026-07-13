Political cartoons for July 13

Monday's political cartoons include fuel strategy, pillars of democracy, and the president's search history

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Published

A man puts gas into his car at a gas station and speaks to his female companion. He says, &amp;ldquo;If you time it just right you can fill your tank in the few minutes between when Trump says the war is over and when the bombing starts again.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump speaks to a male construction worker who holds a sledgehammer. A wrecking ball is in the background. Trump points to a building with columns labeled from left to right, Executive, Judiciary, Legislative, and Media. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;While you&amp;rsquo;re at it, take those last three columns down, too.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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