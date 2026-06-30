Political cartoons for June 30

Tuesday's political cartoons include wind power, the screwworm spread, and social security

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published

Donald Trump stands next to a five-tier birthday cake filled with many burning candles. A voice nearby says, &amp;ldquo;250 birthday candles! Fortunately, there&amp;rsquo;s a blowhard on hand.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

Two screwworms are speaking to each other at a bar in this cartoon, titled &amp;ldquo;Word Spreads Among Screwworms&amp;rdquo;. The screwworm on the left says, &amp;ldquo;The wife and I are thinking of moving to the U.S.A.! They build walls to keep people out, but fortunately for us, their biosecurity sucks!&amp;rdquo; The screwworm on the right says, &amp;ldquo;A big chunk of U.S. beef sounds good!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Monte Wolverton / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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