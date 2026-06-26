Political cartoons for June 26

Friday’s political cartoons include mission success, hostage negotiations, and more

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A rocket ship with an American flag on the side flies, doomed, into the Sun. A voice from inside the ship asks, &amp;ldquo;Remind me again, what&amp;rsquo;s considered a successful mission?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump has strapped multiple sticks of dynamite to himself that is labeled &amp;ldquo;Affordable Housing Act.&amp;rdquo; He holds his thumb on the plunger and says, &amp;ldquo;Pass the Save America Act or the idiot gets it!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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