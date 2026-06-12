Political cartoons for June 12

Friday’s political cartoons include a calculated risk, a warm welcome, and more

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published

A stereotypical rich guy in top hat, tuxedo, and bow tie holds a newspaper that has a headline of &quot;Tom Steyer: Self-funded&quot;. The rich guy uses his cane to point at a vending machine filled with politicians and says, &quot;Why risk it, when buying a politician is so much easier?

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is dressed as a police officer or ICE agent. He holds a sign in one hand that says &quot;Welcome World Cup&quot;. His other hand holds a leashed, ferocious dog that is biting the jersey of a dark-skinned man in a soccer uniform.

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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