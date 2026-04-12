5 capricious cartoons about the Iran ceasefire deal

Artists take on the art of the deal, the white flag of victory, and more

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Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

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