5 repetitious cartoons about the renewal of war with Iran

Artists take on unfinished business, repeat visitors, and more

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Published

Donald Trump stands on a ladder and struggles to put up a &quot;Mission Accomplished&quot; banner that has been hammered into a wall many, many times.

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump stands outside a maze labeled &amp;ldquo;IRAN WAR&amp;rdquo;. He stares down at a welcome mat that reads, &amp;ldquo;Welcome Back&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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