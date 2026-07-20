Political cartoons for July 20

Monday's political cartoons include a bull market, sperm counting, and half-staff flags

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Published

A stereotypical rich man in a top hat and tuxedo speaks to Uncle Sam on the floor of a stock exchange. The large price board in the back, rather than listing names of stocks, instead lists things like &amp;ldquo;GRAFT&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;FROD&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;RCISM&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;CHAOS&amp;rdquo; next to up arrows. Arrows point down next to &amp;ldquo;PRESS&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;JSTCE&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;REEZN&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;LBRTY&amp;rdquo;. The rich guy says, &amp;ldquo;I feel good about it&amp;hellip;Call it a bullshit market!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;SPERM COUNTER&amp;rdquo; and depicts a creepy-looking Pete Hegseth surrounded by smiling sperm as he counts them &amp;ldquo;375,106,207..375,106,208..&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Ed Wexler / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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