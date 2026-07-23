Political cartoons for July 23

Thursday's political cartoons include prediction markets, a Saudi nuclear deal, and disjointed Dems

By
Published

This is a four-panel cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;Prediction Market Loser&amp;rdquo;. It depicts a female psychic with a bandana and a crystal ball. The crystal ball transforms in each panel into Earth and finally in catches fire and knocks out the woman.

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump signs something at his desk in the Oval Office. The front of the desk has a scoreboard that reads &amp;ldquo;Nuke Deals. Out: Iran. In: Saudi.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US